Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF $FDEM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 321,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,627 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FDEM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

