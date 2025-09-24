Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

