Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

