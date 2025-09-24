Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,834,000 after buying an additional 358,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,621,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 177,768 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 634,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 153,230 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 5.3%

BATS IGEB opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

