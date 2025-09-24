Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $51,270,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

