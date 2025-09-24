Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 154.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vistra by 2,341.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after buying an additional 830,111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vistra by 10,810.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after buying an additional 627,665 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,309,000 after purchasing an additional 492,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $56,876,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

