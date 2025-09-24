Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

