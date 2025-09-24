Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

