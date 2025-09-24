Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 426.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $116.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

