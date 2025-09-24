Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4,686.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

