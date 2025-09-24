Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $242.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.17 and a 200 day moving average of $290.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.83 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,828.80. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

