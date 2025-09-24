Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after buying an additional 373,316 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $645.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

