Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.