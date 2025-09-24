Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

