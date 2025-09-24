Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 2,049 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.