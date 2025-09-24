Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $598.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.96 and a 200 day moving average of $557.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

