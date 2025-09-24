Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 9,392 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

