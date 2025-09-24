Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.32.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

