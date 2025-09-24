Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,597.06. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

