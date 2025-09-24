Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of COR opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

