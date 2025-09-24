Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

