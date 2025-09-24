Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

