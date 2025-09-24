Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2%

KMB opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

