Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

