Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF $FTSD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

