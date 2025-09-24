Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $98.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

