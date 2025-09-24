Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

JKHY stock opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.38 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

