Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,665,000. Elite Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 835,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,527,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,593,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

