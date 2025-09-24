Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

