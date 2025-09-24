Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Stake Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

