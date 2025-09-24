Financial Comparison: MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MKS and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS 1 2 8 0 2.64 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

MKS currently has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.78%. Given MKS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MKS is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS $3.74 billion 2.31 $190.00 million $3.94 32.62 American Battery Technology $4.29 million 88.46 -$46.76 million ($0.59) -7.00

This table compares MKS and American Battery Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MKS has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MKS and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS 7.11% 20.65% 5.68% American Battery Technology -1,090.07% -67.35% -55.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MKS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MKS beats American Battery Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

