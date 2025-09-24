Financial Contrast: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56% DXC Technology 2.96% 18.59% 4.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.96 billion 0.15 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.38 DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.19 $389.00 million $2.06 6.65

This table compares Unisys and DXC Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unisys and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 2 2 0 2.50 DXC Technology 1 5 0 0 1.83

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 59.97%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Unisys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

