Financial Review: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Sezzle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.00% 19.69% 6.69% Sezzle 28.13% 102.90% 34.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fiserv and Sezzle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 2 21 1 2.88 Sezzle 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $207.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.95%. Sezzle has a consensus price target of $113.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Sezzle.

This table compares Fiserv and Sezzle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $20.46 billion 3.45 $3.13 billion $5.99 21.64 Sezzle $271.13 million 10.78 $78.52 million $2.92 29.43

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sezzle has a beta of 9.02, suggesting that its share price is 802% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Sezzle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats Sezzle on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.