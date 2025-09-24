Fjell Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fjell Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Fjell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

