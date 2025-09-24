FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January $DJAN Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJAN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 319,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 1,995.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:DJAN opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

