Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 101.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 1.4%

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,528,750. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,233,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.