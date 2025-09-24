Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 634,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 285,478 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 245.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 973,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 692,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMRT. Wall Street Zen raised SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 898,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,252.12. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 725,000 shares of company stock worth $989,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

