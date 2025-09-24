Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation $GLAD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GLAD. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

GLAD opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 84.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

