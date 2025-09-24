Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Codexis, Inc. $CDXS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 218,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 11,125.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.83%. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.