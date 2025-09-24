Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,606,129.46. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,618,910. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

