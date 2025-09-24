Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

