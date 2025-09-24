Head to Head Analysis: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Princeton Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $253.27 million 1.88 $32.83 million $1.22 14.20 Princeton Bancorp $131.10 million 1.66 $7.22 million $1.07 30.18

Profitability

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Princeton Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 14.03% 9.73% 0.77% Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Princeton Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Princeton Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Princeton Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Bridgewater Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Princeton Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

