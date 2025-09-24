Head to Head Review: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) vs. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 363% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$37.61 million ($0.92) -1.14 Femasys $1.89 million 5.95 -$18.82 million ($0.86) -0.40

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Femasys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -184.56% -79.00% Femasys -1,113.72% -713.74% -152.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,029.31%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Summary

Femasys beats PDS Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. It also develops various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102, an investigational immunotherapy utilizing tumor-associated and immunologically active T cell receptor gamma alternate reading framed protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; and PDS0103 for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. In addition, the company is developing PDS01ADC, a novel investigational Interleukin 12 fused antibody-drug conjugate that enhances the proliferation, potency, and longevity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment; and PDS0104, a novel investigational Tyrosinase-related Protein 2 targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against melanoma. Further, the company provides PDS0202, a novel investigational influenza vaccine that generates broad and robust antibody and T cell responses that provide protection against continually evolving strains of seasonal flu and potentially emerging pandemic flu. It has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

