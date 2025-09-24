Head to Head Survey: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 3 3 1 2.71 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and SVB Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $877.23 million 6.67 $190.14 million $1.92 25.72 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats SVB Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

