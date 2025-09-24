Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.