IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,831 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 54.5% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 1.74. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -572.22%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.