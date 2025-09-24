IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,371 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $61,791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7,196.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after buying an additional 1,445,909 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $19,336,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $14,241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

