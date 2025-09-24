Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 65.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 469.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at $706,202.64. This trade represents a 9.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,376.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.9%

Independent Bank stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $654.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Independent Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

