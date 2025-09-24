Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFLR opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $36.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $919.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.