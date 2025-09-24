Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

